The Indian who's World Swimsuit model of the week

The engineering graduate wants to be among the world's top 10 swimsuit models.
Bangalore-based Smriti Subs has been shortlisted as the World Swimsuit model of the week.
World Swimsuit is an online talent hunt platform sponsored by gaming major Supabets.
"Emerging as World Swimsuit Model of the Week in the fact of intense international competition is a huge accomplishment!" Smriti said.
"I am looking forward to winning the grand finale of World Swimsuit 2018 by Supabets as it will open doors for me with respect to several international assignments and opportunities. I have a naturally lean body and thanks to sports and fitness, I ensure that I stay fit and in shape.
"I also want to show the world that Indian Swimsuit Models have the discipline, commitment and professionalism to make it big on the global stage."
Take a look at some of her stunning photographs:
