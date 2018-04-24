The Indian who's World Swimsuit model of the week

Last updated on: April 25, 2018 08:17 IST

The engineering graduate wants to be among the world's top 10 swimsuit models.

Bangalore-based Smriti Subs has been shortlisted as the World Swimsuit model of the week.

World Swimsuit is an online talent hunt platform sponsored by gaming major Supabets.

"Emerging as World Swimsuit Model of the Week in the fact of intense international competition is a huge accomplishment!" Smriti said.

"I am looking forward to winning the grand finale of World Swimsuit 2018 by Supabets as it will open doors for me with respect to several international assignments and opportunities. I have a naturally lean body and thanks to sports and fitness, I ensure that I stay fit and in shape.

"I also want to show the world that Indian Swimsuit Models have the discipline, commitment and professionalism to make it big on the global stage."

Take a look at some of her stunning photographs:

Smriti has been featured in Vogue and Elle India (digital). Photographs: Kind courtesy Smriti Subs

She was one of the finalists at Femina Style Diva 2015.

As a model, she's walked at Lakme Fashion Week, Amazon India Fashion Week and India Beach Fashion Week.

She was scouted first when she was 13. But Smriti refused to take up modelling as she was way too young and had no interest. She took it up seriously only after reaching college.

Some of the leading designers she's worked with include Vikram Phadnis, Pria Kataria Puri, Falguni & Shane Peacock, Rebecca Dewan to name a few.

"I have been playing sports since i was in school and was a state basketball player. Thanks to sports and fitness, I have a naturally lean body and I love to work out and make sure that I stay fit and in shape," Smriti wrote on the World Swimsuit contest page.