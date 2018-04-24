rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » The Indian who's World Swimsuit model of the week

The Indian who's World Swimsuit model of the week

Last updated on: April 25, 2018 08:17 IST

The engineering graduate wants to be among the world's top 10 swimsuit models.

Bangalore-based Smriti Subs has been shortlisted as the World Swimsuit model of the week.

World Swimsuit is an online talent hunt platform sponsored by gaming major Supabets.

"Emerging as World Swimsuit Model of the Week in the fact of intense international competition is a huge accomplishment!" Smriti said.

"I am looking forward to winning the grand finale of World Swimsuit 2018 by Supabets as it will open doors for me with respect to several international assignments and opportunities. I have a naturally lean body and thanks to sports and fitness, I ensure that I stay fit and in shape.

"I also want to show the world that Indian Swimsuit Models have the discipline, commitment and professionalism to make it big on the global stage."

Take a look at some of her stunning photographs:

Smriti Subs

Smriti has been featured in Vogue and Elle India (digital). Photographs: Kind courtesy Smriti Subs

Smriti Subs

She was one of the finalists at Femina Style Diva 2015. 

Smriti Subs

As a model, she's walked at Lakme Fashion Week, Amazon India Fashion Week and India Beach Fashion Week.

Smriti Subs

She was scouted first when she was 13. But Smriti refused to take up modelling as she was way too young and had no interest. She took it up seriously only after reaching college. 

Smriti Subs

Some of the leading designers she's worked with include Vikram Phadnis, Pria Kataria Puri, Falguni & Shane Peacock, Rebecca Dewan to name a few.

Smriti Subs

"I have been playing sports since i was in school and was a state basketball player. Thanks to sports and fitness, I have a naturally lean body and I love to work out and make sure that I stay fit and in shape," Smriti wrote on the World Swimsuit contest page.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use