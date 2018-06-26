rediff.com

Why this hot rapper duo had a secret wedding

June 26, 2018 16:20 IST

'There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself.
'Getting married was one of those moments!' the singer wrote on the microblogging site.

Cardi B and Offset

Offset and Cardi B pose for a photoshoot for Rolling Stones' July cover. 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rolling Stones

Rapper Cardi B has confirmed her marriage to rapper Offset in a Twitter post.

Rumours about the couple's alleged marriage spread after Offset referred to Cardi as 'wife' in a speech at the BET Awards.

Following this, TMZ procured official marriage documentation that revealed that the rappers got married on September 20, 2017 in Georgia.

'There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself. Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other,' she posted on the micro-blogging site.

'One morning in September, we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us, and she did. Just the two of us and my cousin. I said, 'I do,' with no dress, no makeup, and no ring! I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me (to) have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!' she added.

The rapper further said that such speculations and rumours were the reason she named her new album 'Invasion of Privacy'.

In October 2017, Offset publicly proposed to Cardi. The couple are expecting their first child in July.

Tags: Rapper Cardi B, Rolling Stones, TMZ, BET, Georgia
 

