What Indians think about sex and masturbation

March 20, 2018 11:20 IST

Indian men believe that touching your partner's private parts means that you have had sex.

Condom giant Durex's global sex survey had some startling findings.

For the survey, Durex interviewed 33,000 people from 42 countries. It was revealed that Indians are more sexually satisfied than any other country in the world.

When asked to share their idea of sex, 52 percent of Indian men believed that touching your partner's private parts meant that you have had sex.

Even more depressingly, 45 percent of participants between the ages of 50 and 65 felt that kissing amounts to sex too.

Researchers also found that while 73 percent of Indians practice using condoms, and the highest proportion of these are amongst those aged between 18 and 24 years. This age group also uses flavoured condoms more than any other.

Indian respondents reported strange beliefs about masturbation.

Thirty-nine percent of the Indian respondents felt that masturbation was harmful. Twenty eight per cent believed it was unacceptable for women to masturbate.

Of all the countries that participated in the Durex study, Indians were found to be the most reluctant to reveal their sexual orientation.

Are Indians sexually satisfied? Seventy-two per cent of Indians polled reported that they were satisfied with their sex lives. Those above the age of 65 reported the most sexual satisfaction.

The results concluded that for Indians sex lives got better with age.

More relationship stories here