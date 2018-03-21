You can earn up to $ 25,000 to study sex

March 21, 2018 16:00 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Stock Snap/Pixabay.com

Adult entertainment site Pornhub is planning to relaunch the Pornhub Sexual Wellness Center with better user experience.

Additionally, it has announced a $25,000 grant towards a human sexuality research project.

The Pornhub Grant for Sexual Wellness Research will be awarded to faculty members to support research work carried out by university students under their direction.

The idea is to improve the understanding of everything from the biological to the social components of sexual life.

With this grant, Pornhub hopes to help advance important work in the field, be it technological, medical, or sociologically rooted -- so long as its end goal is to bring new information into the world that can help people lead happier and healthier sex lives.

"We value education and thought there was no better way to give back to academia than by encouraging research and the means to carry out an extensive project,” said Alexandra Klein, Pornhub brand manager.

How to apply

Applicants will be required to provide information about the project such as its objective and research method employed, as well as a description of the proposed study.

The last date to send in your applications is May 1, 2018. You can apply here.