Aww! Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's romantic wedding

Supermodel Karlie Kloss tied the knot with Jared Kushner's brother Joshua in a fairy tale wedding.

Take a look at the pics!

This bride looks gorgeous! Dressed in a custom Dior gown with lace sleeves and a strapless bodice, Karlie look beautiful as a bride. Photographs: Courtesy Karlie Kloss/Instagram

A pic for the album! Joshua and Karlie share a candid moment.

'I love you more than I have words to express,' the supermodel wrote on Instagram to share her excitement with her followers.

'Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over,' she added.

Don't they look adorable together? The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in New York, which was attended by close family and friends.

The bridesmaids were dressed in red, maroon and purple.