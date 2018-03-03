Do you support this breastfeeding campaign?

March 03, 2018 10:00 IST

Grihalakshmi magazine's cover features a model breastfeeding a baby.

Earlier this week Matrubhumi released its magazine Grihalakshmi's bold cover of a woman breastfeeding her baby.

'Keralathhodu ammamaar. Thurichhu nokaridhu. Njangalukku mulayutanam' the March cover reads in Malayalam.

The message is addressed from mothers to the people of Kerala. 'Please don't stare. We want to breastfeed' it translates.

The campaign is meant to encourage breastfeeding in public without any inhibitions.

Moncy Joseph, editor-in-chief of Grihalakshmi explained the purpose behind the campaign.

"So many times, new mothers are helpless when their children cry of hunger, simply because they are unable to feed in public. This has to change.

"Breastfeeding is a matter of pride, and women have to be able to feed their children freely and openly.

"You don’t need feeding rooms to feed your children. So we figured that having a discussion around this would be the most relevant thing to do this Women’s Day,” Joseph said.

The campaign also intends to challenge the perception of how society viewed women who breastfed.

“Breasts are perceived in a sexual manner, even when a mother feeds her child. Here it is not just men, but even women who stare if a mother feeds her baby in public,” Moncy added.

In the past, many celebrities including Padma Lakshmi, Lisa Haydon and recently, Anoushka Shankar have shared photographs of them breastfeeding their children.

