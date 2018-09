September 15, 2018 08:31 IST

We asked you, dear readers to share your favourite #Ganesha-Pics.

Here are some responses we've received from you.

Palanki Narayana snapped this Ganesha idol at Hyderabad airport.

Adithya S clicked these Ganesha idols on display at Mangalore, Karnataka.

Arijit shared this photograph of Ganesha made from sand in Mysore, Karnataka.

Dr K Saravana Kumar shows us how his family welcomed the festival in Trichy, Tamil Nadu.

Siddharth Bartakke sent us this photograph of Ganesha decorations at his home.

Dear readers, send us photographs of your favourite Ganeshas and the celebrations in your hometown.

You can e-mail them on getahead@rediff.co.in (Ganesha Pix) or upload them here #Ganesha-Pics along with your NAME, LOCATION and details of the Ganesha and the celebration.

We will carry the best ones right here on Rediff.com.