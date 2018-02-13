Priya Prakash Varrier: The girl internet is crushing over right now

Last updated on: February 13, 2018 10:00 IST

A million followers on Instagram in less than a day...can you beat that?

Just who is Priya Prakash Varrier, the girl who almost hijacked your social media feeds this week?

Turns out, the viral clip of a music video where the actor is seen winking at a boy is from the upcoming Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love, directed by Omar Lulu.

Priya Prakash, the girl in the video, charmed viewers in less than five seconds with her cute winking act.

While the video 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' sung by Vineet Sreenivasan has amassed 5 lakh views (still counting) on YouTube since it was first released Friday, the real star is the girl.

With a million followers on Instagram, Priya is nothing short of an internet sensation today.

Here are some things you'll want to know about this young artist.

According to her official website, Priya Prakash, born September 12, 1999 is from Poonkunnam in Thrissur, Kerala.

She is pursuing a bachelor's degree in commerce from Vimala College, Thrissur.

The 19 yr-old whose film releases in March 2018, knows the power of social media. She is active on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

In a video released on Facebook, she declared in Malayalam, "Watch out, there are lot of fake profiles out there. This is my official page."

Priya is trained in Mohiniyattam. Now, you know how she perfected her facial expressions.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier

She was a model before she signed on short films and took up acting. Her short films include Kadalasu Thoni and Third Flip directed by Lewin Louies Thattil.

In the video, Priya revealed that she was always crazy about acting. In fact, she'd auditioned for a role when she was in class 12 but gave it up to focus on her board examination.

"When I auditioned for this movie, I was told this was for a junior role. I am glad you all liked my video. Hope you will continue to support me," the model-actor added.

To all those who are crushing over her cuteness, this is how she looked as a child.