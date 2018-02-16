Priya Prakash beats Sunny Leone

Last updated on: February 16, 2018 13:11 IST

The Kerala-based actor sweeped the Internet with her winking act.

Priya Prakash's winking act in the video 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from Oru Adaar Love made her an overnight celebrity.

Viral sensation Priya Prakash Varrier has taken down Sunny Leone to become Google's most searched actress.

The first song of Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love became viral on social media within few hours of its release because of Varrier's cute articulations and wink.

Since then, the 18-year-old has become the talk of the town.

In the past few days, 'Priya Prakash' has been searched way more than Sunny Leone, who is known to perpetually trend on the search engine.

With 3.5 million followers on Instagram, Priya has become a social media sensation overnight.

Click here to read more about Priya Prakash Varrier, the girl Internet is crushing over right now!