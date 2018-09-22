rediff.com

Pix: They've been bringing Ganesha home for 56 years

September 22, 2018 09:20 IST

Rediff readers have been sharing their favourite #Ganesha-Pics.
Here are some responses we've received from you.

Sanjay and Sadhna Upganlawar have been celebrating the festival for 56 years now.
Sanjay shared this picture and wrote: Eco-friendly Bappa!

Francisco Fernandes posted this picture of Mahimcha Raja.

Smriti Dhirde's eco-friendly Ganesha is made from red clay.

Ashwin Warghade also opted to go eco-friendly and used these potted plants to decorate his Ganesha.

Sona's office in Nagpur is also celebrating the festival.

This Ganesha by Bal Mitra Mandal, Marine Drive, Mumbai was posted by Dinesh.

Digambar Gorule sent us this photograph of Ganpati with his parents Lord Shiva and Parvathi.

That's a krupalu Ganpati by Prashant Prophale.

In Tuljapur, Maharashtra, Santosh Pathak's family brought home this Ganesha.

Manas Mohanty's Ganesha is adorned with diamonds and colourful gem stones.

Dear readers, send us photographs of your favourite Ganeshas and the celebrations in your hometown.

You can e-mail them on getahead@rediff.co.in (Ganesha Pix) or upload them here #Ganesha-Pics along with your NAME, LOCATION and details of the Ganesha and the celebration.

We will carry the best ones right here on Rediff.com.

