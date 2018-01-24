Chat@2: Smart tips for personal loans

Last updated on: January 24, 2018 16:00 IST

Join Rajeev Mahajan, Founder Director & CEO, Antworks Money, for an online chat at 2 pm, Thursday, January 25

No matter what you do and how much you earn, there are times in life when there is a pressing need for money. Relying on your friends or relatives at such instances seldom proves helpful.

Fortunately, there are now personal loans which can efficiently fulfill your instant need for money.

Personal loans are unsecured loans. This means that you are not required to submit any collateral or security when taking the loan.

As compared to secured loans, unsecured loans generally have a higher rate of interest.

There are now several banks, non-banking finance companies, non-banking finance companies and P2P (peer-to-peer) lending platforms that offer personal loans of varying amounts for up to a duration of five years and even more depending on your eligibility.

If you are planning to take a personal loan, join this chat with Rajeev Mahajan, Founder Director & CEO, Antworks Money, for an online chat at 2 pm, Thursday, January 25.

Click here to post your questions.

About Antworks Money

Antworks Money is India's leading lending marketplace that simplifies the search for a personal loan at the lowest interest rates possible.

Equipped with the latest technology and algorithm, Antworks Money provides upfront information on offerings by multiple banks/NBFCs and its own trusted Peer to Peer lending (P2P lending) Platform to match the eligibility of the borrowers.