Chat@2: How to get a business loan

March 20, 2018 17:22 IST

Join us for an online chat with Rajeev Mahajan Wednesday, March 21, between 2 pm and 3 pm.

Are you a young entrepreneur with that big idea but don’t have enough funds to kickstart your start-up?

Is there a way you can go for a business loan?

If yes, do you know how much loan you can get for your business and will you have to keep collateral for the same?

What documents will you require to avail a business loan?

What are the dos and don'ts you must know while applying for such a loan?

What are your borrowing options and how should you negotiate with your lender for getting the best interest rate?

Do you know what steps the government of India has initiated for helping small businesses get loans?

Rajeev Mahajan, co-founder, director and CEO at Antworks Money will answer all your queries related to availing business loans in an online chat Wednesday, March 21, between 2 pm and 3 pm.

