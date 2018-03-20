rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Chat@2: How to get a business loan

Chat@2: How to get a business loan

March 20, 2018 17:22 IST

Chat@2: How to get a business loan

Join us for an online chat with Rajeev Mahajan Wednesday, March 21, between 2 pm and 3 pm.

Are you a young entrepreneur with that big idea but don’t have enough funds to kickstart your start-up?

 

Is there a way you can go for a business loan?

If yes, do you know how much loan you can get for your business and will you have to keep collateral for the same?

What documents will you require to avail a business loan?

What are the dos and don'ts you must know while applying for such a loan?

What are your borrowing options and how should you negotiate with your lender for getting the best interest rate?

Do you know what steps the government of India has initiated for helping small businesses get loans?

Chat@2: How to get a business loan

Rajeev Mahajan, co-founder, director and CEO at Antworks Money will answer all your queries related to availing business loans in an online chat Wednesday, March 21, between 2 pm and 3 pm. 

Click here to post your questions!

(Due to circumstances beyond our control, date and time of chat may change)

Tags: Rajeev Mahajan
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use