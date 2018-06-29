rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Who's the new man in Sunny's life?

Who's the new man in Sunny's life?

June 29, 2018 08:43 IST

Mark Buckner, Sunny's new co-star is just too hot to work with.

Sunny Leone who is currently working on Karenjit Kaur -- a biopic on her life, recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her co-star.

Mark Buckner, a Cape Town-based model plays Daniel Webber, Sunny's real life husband in the web series directed by Aditya Datt.

We checked his Instagram and...our jaws have dropped since.

Mark Buckner

Mark shares a still from the biopic starring him and Sunny Leone. 
Did you notice he has the same tattoos as Daniel Webber?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Mark Buckner/Instagram

Mark Buckner

Now that's some mean bod doing all the talking.

Mark Buckner

Doesn't he look sexy in just denims?

Mark Buckner

He's been the poster boy for Men's Health magazine more than once.

Mark Buckner

Who can resist him posing in smart casuals in this photoshoot for Bold the magazine.

Mark Buckner

He's also worked in a commercial for Lindt chocolates which is screened in limited cities. Have you seen it yet?

Mark Buckner

Girls, meet Jazzy aka Jazz, his favourite canine companion. Now you know whom to bribe.

Tags: Mark Buckner, Instagram, Daniel Webber, Sunny Leone, Aditya Datt
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use