Who's the new man in Sunny's life?

June 29, 2018 08:43 IST

Mark Buckner, Sunny's new co-star is just too hot to work with.

Sunny Leone who is currently working on Karenjit Kaur -- a biopic on her life, recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her co-star.

Mark Buckner, a Cape Town-based model plays Daniel Webber, Sunny's real life husband in the web series directed by Aditya Datt.

We checked his Instagram and...our jaws have dropped since.

Mark shares a still from the biopic starring him and Sunny Leone.

Did you notice he has the same tattoos as Daniel Webber?



Photographs: Kind courtesy Mark Buckner/Instagram

Now that's some mean bod doing all the talking.

Doesn't he look sexy in just denims?

He's been the poster boy for Men's Health magazine more than once.

Who can resist him posing in smart casuals in this photoshoot for Bold the magazine.

He's also worked in a commercial for Lindt chocolates which is screened in limited cities. Have you seen it yet?





Girls, meet Jazzy aka Jazz, his favourite canine companion. Now you know whom to bribe.