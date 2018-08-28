What are Shriya, Jacqueline and Kangana trying to say?

Last updated on: August 28, 2018 15:02 IST

NO to bias! We welcome all...

One of the themes at the Lakme Fashion Week this season was inclusivity.

As part of its #allinclusive campaign, there was a gender-neutral show and a plus sized show.

Besides, these actors proudly flaunted their badges to discourage discrimination or bias of any kind.

Inclusivity starts with I, Jacqueline says.

Kangana who walked for Pankaj and Nidhi makes her case too.

Shriya Saran wore it on her pallu.

Vogue magazine's style editor Anaita Shroff Adajania flaunted one too.

Among the men, Sanjay Kapoor joined the campaign.

Krystal Dsouza showed she cared too.

STYLE FIESTA: Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018