rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What are Shriya, Jacqueline and Kangana trying to say?

What are Shriya, Jacqueline and Kangana trying to say?

Last updated on: August 28, 2018 15:02 IST

NO to bias! We welcome all...

One of the themes at the Lakme Fashion Week this season was inclusivity.

As part of its #allinclusive campaign, there was a gender-neutral show and a plus sized show.

Besides, these actors proudly flaunted their badges to discourage discrimination or bias of any kind.

Actors promote inclusivity at LFW

Inclusivity starts with I, Jacqueline says.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana who walked for Pankaj and Nidhi makes her case too.

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran wore it on her pallu.

Anaita Shroff Adajania

Vogue magazine's style editor Anaita Shroff Adajania flaunted one too.

Sanjay Kapoor

Among the men, Sanjay Kapoor joined the campaign.

Krystal D'souza

Krystal Dsouza showed she cared too.

STYLE FIESTA: Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Lakme Fashion Week, Shriya, Jacky, Kangana
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use