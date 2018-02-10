Selena Gomez's never-ending battle with depression

February 10, 2018 08:00 IST

The singer, who is only 25, doesn't believe she will ever 'overcome' anxiety and depression.

Photograph: selenagomez/Instagram

Pop sensation Selena Gomez has revealed her battles with anxiety and depression, admitting that she does not believe she will ever 'overcome' them.

The 25-year-old actress and singer has had a tumultuous last 12 months from disappearing because of a life-saving kidney transplant to splitting with her boyfriend The Weeknd, only to get back together again with her ex, Justin Bieber.

The Bad Liar singer opened up about her ongoing battle with depression and anxiety in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Noting that she'd "had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety,' which she had been 'very vocal about it', she said that she believed it was a battle that she would have to face for the rest of her life.

She said, 'There won't be a day when I'm like, "Here I am in a pretty dress-I won!" I think it's a battle I'm gonna have to face for the rest of my life, and I'm OK with that because I know that I'm choosing myself over anything else."

Selena Gomez has been one of the most high-profile advocates for mental health and said she wanted to make sure she stayed healthy.

She said she would be putting her health at the forefront for 2018: 'I'm starting my year off with that thought. I want to make sure I'm healthy. If that's good, everything else will fall into place.'

And although she has been working on her next album slowly and steadily for a long time and released three well-received singles last year, she is prepared to keep fans waiting.

She said, 'I don't really set goals 'cause I don't want to be disappointed if I don't reach them, but I do want to work on my music, too. My next album has been forever in the making. When people ask me why, I'm honest about it: It's because I haven't been ready. I mean, point-blank, I don't feel confident enough in where my music is yet...

'If that takes 10 years, then it takes 10 years. I don't care.

'Right now I just want to be super intentional with all of the things I'm doing.'

Gomez recently completed a two-week program in New York City where she stayed on-site at the center and underwent therapy, ate healthy meals and took pilates and meditation sessions.