OMG! This man eats 5,000 calories a day

Between losing weight and building muscles, Blake Horton discovered the secret to eating right and caring for his body.

Is there a perfect diet to lose weight? No!

New Jersey-based Blake Horton was in his late 20s when he started eating a lot -- he went from 180 lbs (81 kg) to 238 lbs (107 kg).

Before he hit 30, Blake followed a crash diet and began losing weight. But he didn't want to be skinny.

Besides, he was mostly starving or craving for his next meal.

After trying out different fad diets, Blake realised that one need not really starve to lose weight.

He also realised that one need not really give up eating one's favourite food to look healthy and muscular.

Somewhere between trying fad diets and discovering his love for fitness, he found the balance.

Today, he is followed by people from over 100 countries.

Don't believe us? His Instagram is proof!

Blake regularly posts videos of him feasting on giant pizzas and meals with his partner Jennifer Hiraldo. Photographs: Kind courtesy Blake Horton/Instagram

That's his partner ready to dig into a plate of chicken sausage, shrimp tempura, mussels, rice with peppers and onions.

What's interesting is Blake also shares recipes of some of the dishes she recommends eating.

Sometimes, he simply educates his followers about counting their calories and choosing to eat right.

'Junk food' is calorie dense but so are many health foods, he said in his Instagram post.

'Why is my meal so much bigger then? Because I use minimal junk food in my meals. The only 'junk food' here is M&M's and I fit them into my macros,' he wrote.

'I also realize two jars of peanut butter is not a meal. This is just an example of something I had sitting in the cabinets. Nuts, coconut oil, olive oil, granola, chia seeds, chickpeas, quinoa, dark chocolate, fruit juices, avocado and all those 'healthy' cereals are calorie dense. The list goes on and on,' Blake explained.

What he really wants to say is that size doesn't dictate calories.

Now that's his own story of how he gained and lost weight and turned his body into an inspiration.

Not just eating, a little bit of activity can work wonders for your body.