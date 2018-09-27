Can't get over Katrina's SEXINESS? Thank this woman

Katrina Kaif's celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala celebrated 25 years of her studio.
Joining her in the celebrations was Katrina and Isabelle Kaif, Sophie Choudry and others.
Take a look!
Katrina and Yasmin share a candid moment. Photograph: Courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram
Strong is the new sexy! These gorgeous women are the proof. Photograph: Courtesy Yasmin Karachiwala/Instagram
Isabella Kaif was also a part of the celebrations. Photograph: Courtesy Yasmin Karachiwala/Instagram
'When you rush from the airport straight to one of your favourite people to congratulate her on #25years of fitness when she looks no more than 35 herself! Love you my @yasminkarachiwala,' Sophie Choudry captioned this pic. Photograph: Courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram
