rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Can't get over Katrina's SEXINESS? Thank this woman

Can't get over Katrina's SEXINESS? Thank this woman

Last updated on: September 27, 2018 13:51 IST

Katrina Kaif's celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala celebrated 25 years of her studio.

Joining her in the celebrations was Katrina and Isabelle Kaif, Sophie Choudry and others.

Take a look!

ALSO READ: The trainer behind Katrina Kaif's FABULOUS figure

Katrina and Yasmin share a candid moment.  Photograph: Courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Strong is the new sexy! These gorgeous women are the proof. Photograph: Courtesy Yasmin Karachiwala/Instagram

Isabella Kaif was also a part of the celebrations. Photograph: Courtesy Yasmin Karachiwala/Instagram

'When you rush from the airport straight to one of your favourite people to congratulate her on #25years of fitness when she looks no more than 35 herself! Love you my @yasminkarachiwala,' Sophie Choudry captioned this pic. Photograph: Courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Katrina Kaif, Instagram, Sophie Choudry, Courtesy Yasmin, Yasmin Karachiwala
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use