Can't get over Katrina's SEXINESS? Thank this woman

Last updated on: September 27, 2018 13:51 IST

Katrina Kaif's celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala celebrated 25 years of her studio.

Joining her in the celebrations was Katrina and Isabelle Kaif, Sophie Choudry and others.

Take a look!

Katrina and Yasmin share a candid moment. Photograph: Courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Strong is the new sexy! These gorgeous women are the proof. Photograph: Courtesy Yasmin Karachiwala/Instagram

Isabella Kaif was also a part of the celebrations. Photograph: Courtesy Yasmin Karachiwala/Instagram