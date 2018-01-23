rediff.com

How to burn 100 calories in just 10 minutes!

Last updated on: January 23, 2018 11:40 IST

A 10-minute skipping session will help you burn 100 calories. 

Beyonce

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ivy Park/Facebook. Used for representational purpose only.

If you are looking for an uncomplicated full-body workout, which literally takes minutes, then the skipping rope is your best friend.

It targets all your muscles while not being too tiring or time consuming.

According to the Daily Star, a new study has found out that skipping is one of the most effective cardio exercises.

After six weeks of monitoring, it came to light that 10-minute jump-rope sessions a day were more efficient than 30-minute jogging sessions.

Participants demonstrated improvement in their cardio-vascular health.

It turned out that jumping up and down is a more efficient workout than hitting the pavement.

The research further stated that skipping burns more calories per minute and engages more muscles than rowing or swimming.

Source: ANI
