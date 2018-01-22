Google doodle celebrates filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein 120th birthday

January 22, 2018 09:50 IST

The search engine's animated doodle on Monday, January 22 sees film director Sergei developing the film reels.

Google on Monday dedicated its doodle to Soviet film director and film theorist, Sergei Eisenstein, on his 120th birth anniversary.

Born this day in 1898 in Riga, Latvia, Sergei Eisenstein (Sergei Mikhailovich Eizenshtein) was a pioneer in the theory and practice of montage in film making -- the technique of editing a fast-paced sequence of short shots to transcend time or suggest thematic juxtapositions.

Sergei Eisentein directed several groundbreaking films in his career, including Battleship Potemkin, Strike, and The General Line.

Google took to its website to describe, "His films were also revolutionary in another sense, as he often depicted the struggle of downtrodden workers against the ruling class."

He was honoured with Stalin prize in 1941 and 1946.

Sergei took his last breath on February 11, 1948 at the age of 50 in Moscow, Soviet Union.