rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Who is Alexi Lubomirski, the photographer who shot the royal wedding?

Who is Alexi Lubomirski, the photographer who shot the royal wedding?

June 04, 2018 14:46 IST

A fashion photographer, he is also the author of Princely Advice For A Happy Life

Alexi  

Photograph: Getty Images

Meet Prince Alexi Lubomirski, the British photographer who shot the official photos for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding which took place on May 19, 2018.

In 2014, he published the book Princely Advice For A Happy Life, which was dedicated to his son Soleluka (7) and Leone (4). 

He goes by the title His Serene Highness Prince Alexi Lubomirski and he is related to the Polish royal family. 

Born in England to a Peruvian-English mother and a Polish-French father, he discovered his love for photography at the age of 11, when his stepfather gifted him a camera. 

An established name in the fashion industry, he has worked with top publications like Harper's Bazaar (US and UK), Vogue (Mexico, Germany, Russia, Spain, Korea, China) and Allure, to name a few.

Alexi

Alexi Lubomirski and his wife Giada Lubomirski arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Through his career, he has worked with Hollywood A-listers including Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Scarlett Johnasson and Jennifer Lopez, among others. 

He has often joked on sets that he'd love to be a psychologist or therapist. 

Alexi currently lives in New York with his wife and two sons.

Take a look at some of his popular mag covers.

Alexi

The royal couple graced the cover of Life and gave Alexi's his first royal wedding cover. Photographs: Courtesy Alexi Lubomirski/Instagram

Alexi

He shot this sporty cover with transgender model Anja Rubik.

Alexi

How could we miss this stunning black-and-white cover with the irresistible Julia Roberts?

Alexi

Another one for the albums -- Kate Winslet shines on the cover of Harper's Bazaar.

Alexi

Alexi's Angelina Jolie cover for Harper's Bazaar USA.

Julia

The amazing cover that featured Julia Roberts.

Ashley

Ashley Graham on the cover of Harper's Bazaar UK.
Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Alexi Lubomirski, Harper, Julia Roberts, Harry, Meghan Markle
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use