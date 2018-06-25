rediff.com

This Bollywood stylist is giving models a run for their money

June 25, 2018 10:19 IST

The stylist behind Deepika Padukone's red carpet looks, Shaleena Nathani is the face of a popular jewellery brand.

Shaleena

Photograph: Courtesy Jaipur Gems/Instagram

Meet the new Jaipur Gems bride, Shaleena Nathani. A fitness enthusiast, she has been responsible for creating some of Deepika Padukone's head-turning looks.  

Tagged as the 'quintessential millennial bride', she is a minimalist who doesn't compromise on her personal style.

'Let's give a huge shout out to @shaleenanathani, our muse, our friend, and our inspiration for creating jewels for the millennial women,' Jaipur Gems captioned this pic on Instagram.

Shaleena

Photographs: Courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

While Shaleena has craved a niche for herself as a stylist, she is stepping into a model's shoes and doing a fabulous job of it too!

In her latest modelling jaunt, the stylist graced the frame for Jaipur Gems.

Dressed in a revealing sheer cropped top, worn with a matching lehenga, the stylist adorned her neck with a statement necklace. 

Shaleena

Earlier in the year, Shaleena won Elle's Stylist of the Year Award 2018.

'The creative genius behind Deepika Padukone's sexy style, Shaleena Nathani just walked away with the stylist of the year award,' Elle captioned a pic of the stylist on Instagram.

And while she has been guiding the stars with her trendy outfits, Shaleena is a celebrity in her own right. 

Scroll down to take a look at some of her interesting photo shoots.   

Shaleena

In a photo shoot with Harper's Baazar India

Shaleena

'Loved shooting this. #Cosmopolitan @cosmoindia wearing @dior shoes @gucci,' the stylist captioned this pic.

Shaleena

The stylist showcasing L'Oreal Balmain's limited edition lipsticks.

Shaleena

Shaleena Nathani in Falguni and Peacock creation.
Rediff Get Ahead
