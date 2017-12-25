These pics of models celebrating Christmas will cheer you up

Last updated on: December 25, 2017 10:55 IST

Check out their fancy Christmas trees, vacation pics and more.

Romee Strijd shared this cheerful picture with the Christmas tree in the background.

'Are you guys ready for Christmas, because I AM! What’s your favorite christmas tradition?' she posted next to this picture.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Romee Strijd/Instagram

Malaika Arora Khan shared this group picture of her team of girls along with Karan Johar welcoming the season.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora Khan/Instagram

It was Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna's first Christmas. The couple wanted it to be special and took her to a spectacular Christmas dance. This photograph was clicked backstage.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Lisa Haydon's elaborately decorated Christmas tree is too huge for her son Zack. But he looks like he's enjoying every bit of it.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram

Emily Ratajowski is either keeping it simple or hasn't found the time to deck up her tree yet.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Emily Ratajowski/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shared this beautiful tree and wrote: 'Thank you @jeffleatham & team for making my XMAS dreams come true! 20 feet of magic! Even more perfect in real life ...'



Photograph: Kind courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram



Kim Kardashian has been releasing a series of incomplete photographs of her family from a photo shoot in the build up towards Christmas. Can you spot the toddler in the background?



Photograph: Kind courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

