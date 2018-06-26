rediff.com

Rediff.com  » Getahead »

The bold and the beautiful! Daring red carpet looks

Last updated on: June 26, 2018 13:16 IST

Presenting some fearless fashion statements made by celebs on the BET Awards' red carpet.

Take a look!

BET awards

Blac Chyna's netted separates left little to the imagination. Photographs: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

BET awards

Amber Rose flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging velvet dress.

BET awards

Logan Browning was all smiles in a white bralette

BET Awards

Lex Scott Davis rocked high-slits and a halter neck. 

BET Awards

Tyra Banks cut an impressive figure in a sheer skin colour jumpsuit.

Nicki

Nicki Minaj painted the stage red in a bodysuit with a plunging neckline. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

