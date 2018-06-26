The bold and the beautiful! Daring red carpet looks

Presenting some fearless fashion statements made by celebs on the BET Awards' red carpet.
Take a look!
Blac Chyna's netted separates left little to the imagination. Photographs: Danny Moloshok/Reuters
Amber Rose flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging velvet dress.
Logan Browning was all smiles in a white bralette.
Lex Scott Davis rocked high-slits and a halter neck.
Tyra Banks cut an impressive figure in a sheer skin colour jumpsuit.
Nicki Minaj painted the stage red in a bodysuit with a plunging neckline. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
