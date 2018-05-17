Sonam, Dips or Anushka: Who rocked denims the best?

May 17, 2018 12:10 IST

Vote for the stylish celebrity in denims.

So, what if it's summer? Nothing stops you from sporting a pair of denims.

They are comfortable, always trendy and a wardrobe must-have!

Wear it to work, to a holiday or just flaunt it like these divas.

Don't forget to scroll down and vote to tell us who rocked it the best!

It all started with Deepika Padukone flaunting her toned frame in high waist denims paired with a cropped white knotted top at Cannes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Then we saw Sonam give the boyfriend denims a fashionable twist when she paired it with a white shirt with balloon sleeves.

The new bride didn't mind showing off her mehendi and let those studded Sergio Rossi leather flats do the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Anushka Sharma showed us tattered bottoms are here to stay. Just remember to keep the tee cool. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

What do you think of Malaika Arora Khan's cool pair of denim bottoms and jacket?

The white minimal top and shoes are giving us glam goals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora Khan/Instagram

Mahira Khan took us back in time with these flared pants and a polo neck sleeveless top. Like her retro avtar?



Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahira Khan/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor pulled off her torn denims look with a body hugging tee.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Sonakshi's skinny denims work well with that low neck top.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram