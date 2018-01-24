She is Cosmopolitan's first transgender cover girl

Last updated on: January 24, 2018 11:50 IST

LGBTQ rights advocate Laverne Cox made history by featuring on the Cosmopolitan cover.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laverne Cox/Instagram

American LGBT activist Laverne Cox has become the first transgender model to feature on the cover of Cosmpolitan magazine.

The Emmy-winning actress, producer and LGBTQ rights advocate made history as the first transgender woman ever to appear on a Cosmo cover, appearing atop Cosmopolitan South Africa's February issue.

The Valentine Day themed #SayYesToLove issue focused on LGBTQ issues and featured a rainbow themed mast-head for the occasion.

Photograph: Laverne Cox on the cover of Cosmopolitan, February 2018

The actor shared the news on her Instagram account by writing, 'I am so honoured and proud to cover the February issue of @cosmopolitansa.'

This isn't the first time Cox, 45, has pushed boundaries for the trans community.

In 2014, she became the first openly transgender Emmy nominee for her performance in 'Orange is the new Black', and was the first transgender person to cover Time magazine.