Road to stardom! Models battle it out at the Lakme Fashion Week auditions

What's it like behind-the-scenes at a Lakme Fashion Week model auditions.
The next season of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) is still two months away.
But the LFW team has already started gearing up for another fabulous season -- the show is expected to take place on August 22 at St Regis, Mumbai.
On June 28, they kick-started the run-up to the main event with the model auditions, which was attended by over 100 aspiring models.
Photographs: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com
The participants were a bundle of nerves as they awaited their turn at the model auditions.
While some got their parents and friends to accompany them, most of the participants came solo.
Despite the heavy showers, each of the aspiring models made sure that they looked their best.
The downpour didn't do much to tone down the enthusiasm of these young girls -- from belly-baring cropped tops to hot denim pants, stilettos and blow-dried hair, the models ensured that they pulled all stops to the 'biggest auditions of their life'.
Almost every aspiring model present at the auditions admitted that getting through LFW would be their big break -- one that every fresh face in the modelling industry hopes to get.
Mariana Falaschi, who came to Mumbai from Italy, 40 days prior to the auditions said, "Getting through these auditions gives you a chance to walk at Lakme Fashion Week. Post that I'm sure that bigger things will come my way."
This year, the focus was to select taller, confident girls and the jury included singer and actress Sophie Choudry, fashion designer Shane Peacock, fashion choreographer and show director Anu Ahuja, VP and Head, Fashion, IMG Reliance, Jaspreet Chandok and Head of Innovations, Lakme, Ashwant Swaminathan.
'As a designer there are a few important things I look for -- height, a confident walk, and charisma which is most important on the ramp,' revealed designer Shane Peacock.
Each season, hundreds of up-and-coming models register hoping to get a chance to walk at the fashion week.
Presenting a sneak-peek into what goes on at the model auditions.
Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com
