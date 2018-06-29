Road to stardom! Models battle it out at the Lakme Fashion Week auditions

June 29, 2018 15:31 IST

What's it like behind-the-scenes at a Lakme Fashion Week model auditions.

The next season of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) is still two months away.

But the LFW team has already started gearing up for another fabulous season -- the show is expected to take place on August 22 at St Regis, Mumbai.

On June 28, they kick-started the run-up to the main event with the model auditions, which was attended by over 100 aspiring models.

Photographs: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

The participants were a bundle of nerves as they awaited their turn at the model auditions.

While some got their parents and friends to accompany them, most of the participants came solo.

Despite the heavy showers, each of the aspiring models made sure that they looked their best.

The downpour didn't do much to tone down the enthusiasm of these young girls -- from belly-baring cropped tops to hot denim pants, stilettos and blow-dried hair, the models ensured that they pulled all stops to the 'biggest auditions of their life'.

Almost every aspiring model present at the auditions admitted that getting through LFW would be their big break -- one that every fresh face in the modelling industry hopes to get.

Mariana Falaschi, who came to Mumbai from Italy, 40 days prior to the auditions said, "Getting through these auditions gives you a chance to walk at Lakme Fashion Week. Post that I'm sure that bigger things will come my way."

This year, the focus was to select taller, confident girls and the jury included singer and actress Sophie Choudry, fashion designer Shane Peacock, fashion choreographer and show director Anu Ahuja, VP and Head, Fashion, IMG Reliance, Jaspreet Chandok and Head of Innovations, Lakme, Ashwant Swaminathan.

'As a designer there are a few important things I look for -- height, a confident walk, and charisma which is most important on the ramp,' revealed designer Shane Peacock.

Each season, hundreds of up-and-coming models register hoping to get a chance to walk at the fashion week.

Presenting a sneak-peek into what goes on at the model auditions.

There's no official dress code. But given the number of models who turn up in denim shorts and black T-shirts, one could clearly assume that is the unofficial dress code.

While the tension is palpable, the camaraderie among these aspiring models cannot go unnoticed.

Some didn't hesitate to help their co-models minutes before they could step on-stage to do the ramp walk.

The number of participants competing in the model auditions has been on the rise, given the immense popularity of the fashion week.

It's not just the models who feel the pressure to look good. Judge Sophie Choudry gets her hair set in place.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

The challenge is to be the best of the lot!

A model struts her stuff on the ramp.

Priti Jana, one of the winners of the auditions, spends a quiet moment.

Miss International India 2016 Rewati Chetri attended the auditions hoping to make the cut. She is one of the six winners who will get a chance to walk the ramp at LFW.

Athlete, model and blogger Sharvi Bhujbal showed off her confidence on her ramp.

Judges Ashwant Swaminathan and Sophie Choudry share a candid moment.

Meet the judges. After completing the auditions, the jury had to select 6 new faces who would walk the ramp at LFW's upcoming season.

The judges put their heads together to select the finalists. It is clearly not an easy feat.

Looks like they have spotted a winner.

The six winners of the model auditions including (from left to right) Priti Jana, Nihali Dechka, Rewati Chetri, Rishitha Koruturu, Sharvi Bhujbal and Mariana Falaschi strike a pose with Sophie.

The judges enjoy their moment under the limelight.