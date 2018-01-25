R-Day swag: How to flaunt your patriotic side

10 chic ways to wear the colours of the Indian flag.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanam Ratansi/Instagram
A gorgeous orange dress like the one Mira Rajput is wearing is all you need for your upcoming R-Day celebrations.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanam Ratansi/Instagram
Ileana D'Cruz nails the R-Day look with this ruffled dress in orange and white.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram
Don't want to settle for a monochrome outfit? Try a dress like Kangana Ranaut.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreeja Rajgopal/Instagram
A kimono dress like this will help you standout in the crowd. You can always pair the dress with white brogues and red lips like Sayani Gupta.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Batra/Instagram
Take a cue from Shilpa Shetty and pair a white sari with a multi-colour blouse.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Devki B/Instagram
You can mix tradition with funky and came out a winner like Taapsee Pannu.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Raw Mango/Instagram
Kiran Rao's white phool badi jamdani sari is perfect for a R-Day celebration.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
How about a green dress with peacock print like Karisma Kapoor?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram
Or a fairy tale gown like Kriti Sanon?
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Want something out-of-the-box? Opt for a black top over a mashru silk striped green palazzo with a long jacket thrown over like Anushka Manchanda.
