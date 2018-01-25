rediff.com

R-Day swag: How to flaunt your patriotic side

Last updated on: January 25, 2018 15:55 IST

10 chic ways to wear the colours of the Indian flag.

Mira Rajput

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanam Ratansi/Instagram

A gorgeous orange dress like the one Mira Rajput is wearing is all you need for your upcoming R-Day celebrations. 

 

Ileana D'Cruz

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanam Ratansi/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz nails the R-Day look with this ruffled dress in orange and white.

 

Kangana Ranaut

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Don't want to settle for a monochrome outfit? Try a dress like Kangana Ranaut.

 

Sayani Ghosh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreeja Rajgopal/Instagram

A kimono dress like this will help you standout in the crowd. You can always pair the dress with white brogues and red lips like Sayani Gupta.  

 

Shilpa Shetty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Batra/Instagram

Take a cue from Shilpa Shetty and pair a white sari with a multi-colour blouse. 

 

Taapsee Pannu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Devki B/Instagram

You can mix tradition with funky and came out a winner like Taapsee Pannu.

 

Kiran Rao

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raw Mango/Instagram

Kiran Rao's white phool badi jamdani sari is perfect for a R-Day celebration. 

 

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

How about a green dress with peacock print like Karisma Kapoor? 

 

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

Or a fairy tale gown like Kriti Sanon?

 

Anushka Manchanda

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Want something out-of-the-box? Opt for a black top over a mashru silk striped green palazzo with a long jacket thrown over like Anushka Manchanda.

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
 

