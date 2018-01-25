R-Day swag: How to flaunt your patriotic side

Last updated on: January 25, 2018 15:55 IST

10 chic ways to wear the colours of the Indian flag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanam Ratansi/Instagram

A gorgeous orange dress like the one Mira Rajput is wearing is all you need for your upcoming R-Day celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanam Ratansi/Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz nails the R-Day look with this ruffled dress in orange and white.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Don't want to settle for a monochrome outfit? Try a dress like Kangana Ranaut.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreeja Rajgopal/Instagram