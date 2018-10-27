rediff.com

Radhika is such a chill bride

October 27, 2018 10:20 IST

Her fuss-free minimal makeup look may interest future brides.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The Wedding Junction show in Mumbai has plenty of inspiration for brides and grooms.

Shweta Agarwal and Karan Ahuja of Aroka showcased their wedding and festive collection.

Radhika Apte was the showstopper.

Radhika Apte walks for Aroka

Radhika Apte looked so confident in her fuss-free bridal lehenga.

Radhika Apte walks for Aroka

The blue lehenga had golden printed leaves which she paired with a matching sleeveless choli.

Radhika Apte walks for Aroka

Finally, the showstopper with the designers.

Radhika Apte walks for Aroka

The colour palette involved deep colours like blue and black with hand embroidery.

Radhika Apte walks for Aroka

Layered ghararas and lehengas were there too.

Radhika Apte walks for Aroka

The models dressed in white looked ethereal.

Radhika Apte walks for Aroka

The outfits were paired with statement accessories.

Hitesh Harisinghani / Rediff.com
 

