Pix: Karisma, Chunky steal the ramp

April 30, 2018 12:10 IST

A look at the showstoppers who dazzled at a fashion week in Delhi.

The annual Asian Designer Week was held at Bikaner House in Delhi this week.

The show is known for promoting and bringing together budding designers and talent from across Asia.

In its sixth edition this year, the fashion week is slowly making its presence felt.

Check out these showstoppers from the event.

Karisma Kapoor was the showstopper for Nepal based designer Priya Raut. Photographs:Kind courtesy Asian Designer Week

The actor looked stunning in a white lehenga with floral embroidery designed by Raut from her summer line.

Priya Raut's summer collection featured floor length gowns and lehengas with balloon sleeves, capes and tierred cholis.

The designer with her muse.

"How am I looking?" Chunky Pandey said as he made a grand comeback on the fashion ramp.

"I am joking," added the spunky showstopper stopping to pose and entertain the audience.

Chunky Pandey was the showstopper for Delhi-based menswear designer Dhruv Sehgal who showcased a youthful, dapper menswear line.