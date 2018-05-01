Pix: India's first ever magazine cover shot on OnePlus 6

May 01, 2018 09:50 IST

Aditi Rao Hydari looks picture-perfect on Vogue India's May issue.

Gone are the days when photographers lugged around heavy camera equipment and props for shoots.

With the advent of feature-rich smartphones, an increasing number of creative professionals are toying the idea of using phones to do more.

In the past, we have seen covers of TIME magazine and Elle Australia shot on the iPhone.

And now, Vogue India has done it too. But the cover is not shot on the iPhone.

The magazine's May issue featuring Aditi Rao Hydari as its cover star is shot on OnePlus 6.

"As professionals, we are used to having chunky heavy cameras to shoot for assignments. So, the biggest advantage of shooting with a smartphone is the convenient size of the device and the resulting ease of portability," photographer Errikos Andreou who shot the cover said.

"Also, the phone monitor with its large resolution is a great guide for image taking. You are looking at the photo before you even take it," Andreou added.

Scroll down to see the photographs and tell us what you think:

Aditi Rao Hydari on Vogue India's forthcoming issue photographed by Errikos Andreou and styled by fashion director Anaita Shroff Adajania.

"For the cover shot, we opted for naturally lit photos, using bouncers to manipulate the light. The OnePlus 6 offers a 'pro' option of shooting in 'raw' which is a photo file with added information that allows you to modify images once they are captured and alter aspects like light, warmth, brightness, contrast, colour, etc; much like the file of a professional camera," Andreaou said.



Photographs: Kind courtesy Errikos Andreou/Vogue India

"This cover proves how our phones are multitasking super machines. And it's the first in India so congratulations to the amazing team of Vogue!

"I'm happy and excited to be a part of this special innovation," the photographer added.