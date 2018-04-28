Photos: When beautiful minds get a facelift

April 28, 2018 10:00 IST

The Laramara association in Sao Paulo, Brazil, held a make up workshop for the visually impaired to help boost their self-esteem and overcome the challenges of doing their own make up. What's surprising is that even though these young women couldn't see, they didn't require any mirrors.

Like pros they applied mascara, false eye lashes, eye-liner and lipstick.

'People say why do you put on make up if you can't see it. But I am so happy that I can do it confidently now,' Ana Paula de Camargo, a 30-year-old housewife, told Reuters.

Presenting some glimpses from the workshop.

Keilane, 24, who is visually impaired and has 20 percent of vision, applies false eyelashes during a cosmetics class set up to help boost self-esteem. Photographs: Nacho Doce/Reuters

Keilane holds false eyelashes before placing them on her eyes.

The participants of the workshop seem overjoyed.

An instructor helps Ana Paula, left, get her make up right.

Ana Paula looks on, as Camila, right, gets make up put on.

Flavia, 28, who is visually impaired, gets make up put on by her teacher.

Tayna, 22, who is blind, reads Braille writing on a lipstick. Braille dots on the cosmetics allow them to find the shadow colors and brushes they need.

These participants make the session look like a cakewalk. 'Not having to depend on someone else for their makeup and losing the fear of doing it wrong was awesome', said Alexandra da Silva, 47.

Ana Paula, 27, who is visually impaired, looks at the colours with her left eye, which has 15 per cent of vision, before she has make up put on.

Participants attempt to put the make up on their own.