Photos! Welcome to the Moschino circus

For his latest collection, designer Jeremy Scott brought the circus to the ramp with colourful tents, clowns, mini Ferris wheel, painted cars and performers.
As the models strode down the ramp, the audience, who attended the show with their children, got the opportunity to relive their childhood.
Stepping on the ramp to introduce the theme to the audience, Jeremy said: 'Ladies and gentlemen of all ages, welcome to the Moschino circus!
'We have thrills and chills and plenty of frills tonight! You will witness death-defying acts of glamour!
'You will see beading and embroidery never before attempted in a setting like this!
'A kaleidoscope of colors will tantalize your eyes! So, without any further ado, let the show begin,' he added.
While the show was loved by critics and fashionistas, we bring you some of the best looks from the Moschino Circus Resort 2019 Collection.
