Photos! Red carpet styles that set your hearts racing

September 29, 2018 10:45 IST

Presenting the best looks from the amfAR Gala at La Permanente in Milan.

Jasmine Sanders' cutout gown is too sexy to handle.

Photographs: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow went for a sheer gown that left little to the imagination.

Sequins are in! Zara Larsson shows us how to rock the ultimate sequinned gown.

Giorgia Tordini's shimmering dress can blind you.

Halima Aden opted for a traditional look on the red carpet.

Flavia Lucini shows you how to combine your love for red with glitter.

Alanna Arrington's halter-neck is not for the faint-hearted.

Nina Agdal goes for a flirty look.