rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Photos! Red carpet styles that set your hearts racing

Photos! Red carpet styles that set your hearts racing

September 29, 2018 10:45 IST

Presenting the best looks from the amfAR Gala at La Permanente in Milan.

Jasmine Sanders' cutout gown is too sexy to handle. 
Photographs: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

 

Winnie Harlow went for a sheer gown that left little to the imagination.

 

Sequins are in! Zara Larsson shows us how to rock the ultimate sequinned gown. 

 

Giorgia Tordini's shimmering dress can blind you. 

 

 

Halima Aden opted for a traditional look on the red carpet. 

 

Flavia Lucini shows you how to combine your love for red with glitter.

 

Alanna Arrington's halter-neck is not for the faint-hearted. 

 

Nina Agdal goes for a flirty look. 

Rediff Get Ahead
Tags: Giorgia Tordini, Winnie Harlow, Flavia Lucini, Vittorio Zunino, Alanna Arrington
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use