Photos: Jacqueline unveils Miss India 2018 finalists

Last updated on: June 11, 2018 14:56 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez was a special guest at the launch party held to unveil the 30 finalists, who will compete for the Miss India title. 

Joining her on the red carpet were Pooja Hegde, models Urvashi Rautela, Rakul Preet Singh and Lopamudra Raut, and fashion designer Pria Kataaria Puri, among others. 

Presenting some glimpses from the evening. 

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez looked pleased as punch in a figure-hugging dress. Photograph: Miss India Org/Instagram

Jacqueline

Jacqueline with the finalists.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela shimmered in a jacket dress. Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Pooja Hegde

West Zone mentor Pooja Hegde kept her look traditional.

Lopamudra Raut

Lopamudra Raut sizzled in a black number.

Rakul

Rakul Preet Singh looked radiant in pink.

Pria Kataaria Puri

Pria Kataaria Puri made a fashionable entry in black.

