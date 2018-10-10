Are you wearing blue today? Share pix

Last updated on: October 10, 2018 10:41 IST

DAY ONE: BLUE

This Navratri, step out in style.

Take notes from your favourite celebs on how to wear the colour of the day.

Malaika shows you how to work magic with monochromes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Maneka Harisinghani

If you like tradition and want to wear something ethnic, pick an embellished lehenga like Disha Patani's.

Pair it with a matching choli and silver gota patti dupatta. Wear minimal accessories, maybe just a statement necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Looking for comfort and style? Dia Mirza's strappy blue handloom dress would suit you best. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Having a field day? Add some zing to your work wear pants by adding a slit skirt and an embroidered jacket. Photograph: Kind courtesy V eere Di Shaadi/ Instagram

BTW, you can never go wrong with a zari sari -- traditional and always in vogue. Photograph: Kind courtesy Glad U Came

Stepping out? Pair your favourite silk kurti with golden wide bottom pants or a pleated skirt.

Accessorise your look with statement jhumkas and you're all set to rock the party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani

