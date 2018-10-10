rediff.com

Are you wearing blue today? Share pix

Last updated on: October 10, 2018 10:41 IST

Share your Navratri pix here and we'll publish them on Rediff.com

DAY ONE: BLUE

This Navratri, step out in style.

Take notes from your favourite celebs on how to wear the colour of the day.

Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika shows you how to work magic with monochromes.  Photograph: Kind courtesy Maneka Harisinghani

Disha Patani in blue

If you like tradition and want to wear something ethnic, pick an embellished lehenga like Disha Patani's.
Pair it with a matching choli and silver gota patti dupatta. Wear minimal accessories, maybe just a statement necklace. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week
 

Dia Mirza in blue

Looking for comfort and style? Dia Mirza's strappy blue handloom dress would suit you best. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Kareena in blue

Having a field day? Add some zing to your work wear pants by adding a slit skirt and an embroidered jacket.  Photograph: Kind courtesy Veere Di Shaadi/Instagram

Raveena Tandon

BTW, you can never go wrong with a zari sari -- traditional and always in vogue. Photograph: Kind courtesy Glad U Came

Deepika Padukone

Stepping out? Pair your favourite silk kurti with golden wide bottom pants or a pleated skirt.
Accessorise your look with statement jhumkas and you're all set to rock the party. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani

Dear readers, how are you celebrating Navratri this year? Tell us.

Are you wearing the colour of the day? Are you fasting or feasting

Share photographs of your celebrations with us. Click here to post your photograph or simply e-mail them to getahead@rediff.co.in (subject: Navratri pix). We'll publish the best ones on Rediff.com

