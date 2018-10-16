Pix: Celeb inspired ways to sizzle in red

October 16, 2018 10:35 IST

We bet you can't take your eyes off these ramp and red carpet outings.

Prachi Desai showed us how to wear a lehenga with a slit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week

Surveen Chawla threw caution to the wind in this daring red gown. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com Vaani Kapoor paired her lehenga with a sleeveless choli.

Shilpa Shetty oozes glam in this red off shoulder brocade gown with a daring slit that goes all the way up to the thigh. Photograph: Kind courtesy FDCI

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com Can you take your eyes off Malaika Arora Khan in this sheer dress with a plunging neckline?

