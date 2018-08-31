Must-see! The season's sexiest trends

Last updated on: August 31, 2018 14:40 IST

Presenting the top trends we spotted at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018.

1. Embroidered pants are in

Photograph: Courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Embroidered pants are making a huge comeback into the fashion scene.

Kiara Advani paired her pants with a tunic as she strode the runway for Neha Aggarwal. But that's not the only way to wear them.

Sushmita Sen wore her sari with pants and won fashion.

2. Stained glass on clothes

Photograph: Courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Neha Sharma's floor-sweeping gown by Sita and Mikhail was embroidered with black glass-work detailing and featured a plunging neckline.

Yes! You heard it right. Stained glass is now an accessory that you can wear on your clothes, and it looks fabulous too.

3. Holographic dresses are trending

When designer Monisha Jaising decided to incorporate holographic silhouettes in her grand LFW finale who thought it would be such a big hit.

Kareena Kapoor's holographic cutout gown is beyond stunning.

4. Gender neutral is cool

Huma Qureshi strode the LFW ramp in a gender neutral kimono by Anvita Sharma.

Agender clothing is a trend that is going to dominate the season.

Scroll down to take a look at another agender look from the collection.

5. Black can never go out of style

Black is an all-time favourite and the colour seems to be a favourite this season.

Rhea Chakraborty's black dress by Urvashi Joneja is perfect for a cocktail party.

Scroll down to see the other looks in black.

Photograph: Courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram

Photograph: Courtesy Lakme Fashion Week/Instagram