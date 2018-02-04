rediff.com

Pix: Pooja, Tisca, Karthik turn showstoppers

February 04, 2018 16:20 IST

Day Five saw a bevvy of showstoppers at the Lakme Fashion Week.
Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Pooja Hegde looked angelic in an ivory gown walking for designer Riddhi Mehra.

The showstopping gown had sheer detailing and a plunging v neckline.

With her hair parted and tied up, the stud earrings really stood out.

Riddhi Mehra with her stunning showstopper.

Tisca Chopra was the showstopper for Vineet Rahul's collection.

She wore a pink floral skirt with a blouse and a sheer jacket.

We liked her relaxed outfit for the day.

One more look at the showstopper twirling in the summer creation.

karthik aryan for amit wadhwa

Pyaar ka Punchnama actor Karthik Aaryan was the showstopper for Amit Wadhwa.

karthik aryan for amit wadhwa

That's a team effort, says designer!

FULL COVERAGE: Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018

