Video: Yami Gautam debuts as a Manish Malhotra showstopper

Last updated on: February 03, 2018 18:02 IST

The star presented the traditional sari with a modern twist from the designer's latest collection.

Photographs by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com; Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Designer Manish Malhotra, in association with the Woolmark Company, introduced a new designer on Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.

The fashion line -- Inaaya -- which features lehengas and saris for the modern brides was showstopped by actor Yami Gautam.

The Kaabil star walked the runway in an ivory sari with a black embellished pallu that was enhanced by a fussy silver blouse. Make-up artist Daniel Bauer gave her the slicked back hair to finish her urban look.

Scroll down to check out the new collection.

Yami Gautam's sari had exquisite silver detailing. The tasselled blouse added to the drama.

One more look at the showstopper and her stunning outfit.

And then she smiled... :)

Parts of the collection, like the blouse here, were created from merino wool, promoted by The Woolmark Company.



The line also featured bandhgalas and sherwanis for men.



Forget gold, silver is clearly the go-to bling tone this season.

