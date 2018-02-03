Video: Yami Gautam debuts as a Manish Malhotra showstopper

The star presented the traditional sari with a modern twist from the designer's latest collection.
Photographs by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com; Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com
Designer Manish Malhotra, in association with the Woolmark Company, introduced a new designer on Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.
The fashion line -- Inaaya -- which features lehengas and saris for the modern brides was showstopped by actor Yami Gautam.
The Kaabil star walked the runway in an ivory sari with a black embellished pallu that was enhanced by a fussy silver blouse. Make-up artist Daniel Bauer gave her the slicked back hair to finish her urban look.
Scroll down to check out the new collection.
