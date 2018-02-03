rediff.com

Rediff.com  » Getahead » Video: Yami Gautam debuts as a Manish Malhotra showstopper

Video: Yami Gautam debuts as a Manish Malhotra showstopper

Last updated on: February 03, 2018 18:02 IST

The star presented the traditional sari with a modern twist from the designer's latest collection.

Photographs by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com; Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Designer Manish Malhotra, in association with the Woolmark Company, introduced a new designer on Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.

The fashion line -- Inaaya -- which features lehengas and saris for the modern brides was showstopped by actor Yami Gautam.

The Kaabil star walked the runway in an ivory sari with a black embellished pallu that was enhanced by a fussy silver blouse. Make-up artist Daniel Bauer gave her the slicked back hair to finish her urban look.

Scroll down to check out the new collection.

 

yami gautam for manish malhotra

Yami Gautam's sari had exquisite silver detailing. The tasselled blouse added to the drama.

 

One more look at the showstopper and her stunning outfit.

 

Yami Gautam Manish Malhotra LFW

And then she smiled... :)

 

yami gautam for manish malhotra

Parts of the collection, like the blouse here, were created from merino wool, promoted by The Woolmark Company.

 

yami gautam for manish malhotra

The line also featured bandhgalas and sherwanis for men.

 

yami gautam for manish malhotra

Forget gold, silver is clearly the go-to bling tone this season.

 

Watch the Inaya launch.

 

FULL COVERAGE: Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018

Hitesh Harisinghani / Rediff.com
Tags: Yami Gautam, Manish Malhotra, Woolmark Company, Lakme Fashion Week, Daniel Bauer
 

