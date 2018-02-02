Amoh by JADE at LFW: Kalki is as hot as an Indian summer!

February 02, 2018 16:29 IST

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani caught the front-row action when the actress turned showstopper for Amoh by Jade at Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.

Amoh by JADE unveiled 'The Descendants of Niyam Raja' on Day 3 of Lakmé Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.

Designers Monica and Karishma said they borrowed heavily from various elements of the Dongria tribe for the collection: 'The Dongria Kondh from East-India are known for their cultural heritage and values, which centre on respecting nature...The beliefs, livelihood and culture of the Dongria tribe have always been intricately linked to and inseparable from nature.

They added, 'We've translated these key elements in an artistic fusion of organic summer fabrics, earthy elegance and flowy silhouettes in our Summer/Resort 2018 Collection.'

Check out how they fused 'the diversity of Indian heritage with a modern vibe'.

Actor Kalki Koechlin was ethereal as the showstopper for 'The Descendants of Niyam Raja'.

The collection, the designers said, 'is resplendent with the opulence of contemporary pret couture' but it is executed with 'a more modern, minimalist take'.

The collection has an array of summery whites and beiges.

Amoh by Jade said they 'assimilated breathable blends, quilted for maximum softness with exceptional cooling and absorbent properties that help you stay cool yet chic this summer'.

The Descendants of Niyam Raja collection channels the trademark feminine and luxurious boho-spiritedness of Amoh by Jade.