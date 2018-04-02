Is Rohit Sharma the most stylish Indian cricketer?

Last updated on: April 02, 2018 16:18 IST

Presenting the most stylish men who commanded attention on the red carpet at the GQ Style Awards, which took place in Mumbai.

Get prepared to be inspired!

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Rohit Sharma won the sporting elegance title at the GQ Style Awards. He walked the GQ red carpet with wife Ritika.

The cricketer, who is super excited about the award, thanked GQ on Instagram. 'Thank you @gqindia for the incredible award and thank you @troycosta for keeping me stylish! #GQStyleAwards'

Akshay Kumar was awarded the title of the GQ Legend of the Year. Looking charming as ever, the actor set new style rules with his black suit and green checkered pants.

Shahid Kapoor bagged the Most Stylish Man Award. Dressed in black separates, the actor rounded off the look with matching loafers.

Rahul Khanna looked dapper in a black tuxedo. He won the Sartorial Excellence Award.

Rahul Bose may not have bagged any award this year, but he surely stole the limelight in that tailored suit.

Host Purab Kohli broke style rules by pairing traditional separates with sneakers and won us over!

Parmesh Shahani surely grabbed eyeballs with his funky appearance.

Designer Arjun Khanna was dressed in a military-inspired suit.

Chef Kelvin Cheung was all smiles in a floral suit.

Gaurav Gupta, who pushed the boundaries of fashion with his all-white look, was aptly presented The Rule Breaker Award.

Lead pic: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram