How Black Panther rocked the Oscars

March 05, 2018 13:32 IST

Chadwick's Wakanda salute at the Oscars was among the many things that won the internet today.

There is no disagreement that Black Panther is the first blockbuster of 2018.

Since it released February, it may not have made it to the Oscars' race. But the star cast made sure their presence was felt.

Some memorable moments from the red carpet.

Chadwick Boseman appeared in an all black ensemble. But it was his Givenchy jacket and Wakanda salute that truly stole the show.

'Fit for a king! King T'Challa that is!!' a user wrote on Instagram.

Photograph: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o's black and golden Atelier Versace one shoulder slit gown was a head turner too.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Lupita Nyong'o/Twitter

Lupita, centre, paid tribute to Rwandan culture with her multi-crescent coif adorned by golden threadwork.



Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images



Danai Gurira had shaved her head to look her part in Black Panther.

Instead of wearing a wig, the actor flaunted a silver head stamp. Too cool, right?



Photograph: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Lupita and Danai cut a stunning picture together.



Photograph: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Tiffany Hadish may not have starred in Black Panther but her gown paid tribute to her Eritean-African heritage.

She recalled her late father telling her, "One day you're going to end up at the Oscars and when you go, you have to honor your people.' So I'm wearing an Eritrean, authentic princess dress. And I'm PROUD of it," she told E! magazine.



Photograph: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

