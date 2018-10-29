Hot Damn! Alia, Kareena, Janhvi set the red carpet on fire

Last updated on: October 29, 2018 11:45 IST

Vogue Woman Of The Year Awards 2018 was a star-studded night.

B-Town celebs descended on the red carpet, dressed to the nines.

Here's presenting some of the best looks.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a semi-sheer Roberto Cavalli gown.

Karan Johar was dressed in Dolce & Gabbana creation. Designer Kunal Rawal paired his black blazer and trousers with a printed shirt and won fashion.

Janhvi Kapoor upped the style meter in a cutout embellished Falguni and Shane Peacock gown. Joining her on the red carpet were Ishaan Khatter and Karisma Kapoor, who wowed in a metallic Julien Macdonald dress.

Natasha Poonawala opted for an Alexander McQueen dress. Masaba Gupta charmed in an over-sized green blazer with a matching pair of trousers.

Kiara Advani made a stylish entry in red Nikita Tandon dress. She rounded off her look with matching heels.

Ayshumann Khurrana gave his Gaurav Gupta suit a makeover. His brother Aparshakti opted for grey separates.



Jacquline Fernandez shimmered in a figure-hugging gown. Fatima Shaikh looked stylish in a Monisha Jaising gown.

Vision in white! Nushrat Bharucha and Diva Dhawan.

Rana Daggubati looked dapper in grey. Vicky Kaushal paired his Gaurav Gupta suit with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Kareena Kapoor chose a Naeem Khan metallic gown for the occasion.

Radhika Apte turned heads in a red shoulder-baring gown.

Rhea Chakraborty looked gorgeous in a Marmar Halim champagne coloured dress.

Preity Zinta cut a stylish figure in black.

Men in black! Kunal Kapoor and Karthik Aaryan opted for the classic look.

Dare to bare! Monica Dogra and Rikki Chatterjee turned on the heat in their sexy numbers.

Alanna Panday glittered in a gold Falguni and Shane Peacock number. Rakul Preet Singh wowed in an olive green cutout gown by Gabriella Demetriades.

It was a printed black-and-white dress for Vinesh Phogat. She won the Sportswoman Of The Year Award.

Black beauties! Ileana D'Cruz and Waluscha De Sousa.

Mandira Bedi was dressed to kill in a semi-sheer look. Kanika Kapoor wore a pant-suit to the red carpet.

Mouni Roy was all glitter on the red carpet, while Parizaad Kolah kept her look stylish in a blue gown.

Soundarya Sharma and Ujjwala Raut painted the town red.

Saving the best for last! Shibani Dandekar left little to the imagination in a see-through number, and Rahul Bose impressed in a traditional silhouette.