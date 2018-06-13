Has Meghan Markle already started recycling her looks?

Last updated on: June 13, 2018 12:18 IST

We decode the Duchess of Sussex's second royal outing look.

Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle, who attended her first Trooping the Colour ceremony this month, above, wore an off-shoulder sleeveless pink Carolina Herrera outfit, which she paired with a matching Philip Treacy hat.

Carolina is a Venezuelan fashion designer, who has dressed former First Ladies including Jacqueline Onassis, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump.

If claims made by fashionistas across the world is anything to go by, this is the same hat that Meghan had worn to her first royal outing, below, post marriage.

There have also been a lot of sartorial comparisons between Meghan's look for her first two official outings. Scroll down to find out more!

Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

'Both her outfits were in soft shades of pink and she also wore what looked to be the same Philip Tracey hat,' wrote People magazine.

While Meghan did receive criticism for wearing a dress with a sheer neck and sleeves for her post-wedding royal debut at the Buckingham Palace Garden party on May 22, the Duchess continued her love affair with the off-shoulder for her second outing.

The dress she wore to her Trooping the Colour debut featured an off-shoulder neckline and it is the first time a royal bared her shoulders at the event.

Critics felt that Meghan broke royal protocol by wearing an off-shoulder.

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has always covered her arms while attending the event.

This time too, Kate choose a Alexandra McQueen light blue dress with 3/4 sleeves and a matching Juliette Botterill fascinator.

Lead photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images