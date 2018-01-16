Must-see! Chunky Panday's gorgeous daughter at Le Bal

She was one of the four Indians who made their debut at Le Bal 2017.
Young celebrity and aristocratic offspring from across the world made their debut at the annual Bal des Debutantes held in Paris.
Hosted at the The Peninsula in Paris, it saw American comedian and TV host Steve Harvey's children, Lori and Wynston; Hollywood actor Resse Witherspoon's daughter, Ava Phillippe and granddaughter of Spain's Duchess d'Alaba, Amina Martinez, among the ones making their debut.
This year four young faces from India were launched at the ball, which was an evening of couture, style and fund-raising.
Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur, was one of this year's debutantes.
Her brother, the dashing H H Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur was paired with Ava.
Chunky and Bhavana Pandey's daughter Ananya Panday also made her debut at the ball. She was joined by her cousin Ahaan Panday.
Take a look!
All photographs: Kind courtesy lebal.paris/Instagram
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Panday/Instagram
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahaan Panday/Instagram
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Panday/Instagram
this
Comment
article