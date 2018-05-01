rediff.com

#CelebInspiration: How to add a contemporary twist to your sari

Last updated on: May 01, 2018 11:07 IST

One look at these pics and you'll fall in love with the sari once again!

Kangana Ranaut

Not a huge fan of experimentation? Then Kangana Ranaut shows you how to do it right in a Sabyasachi kanjeevaram sari. Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

Madhuri Dixit

Dare to wear a sari with a jacket like Madhuri Dixit Nene? Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

Athiya Shetty

Why go down the traditional route when you can have fun with your sari like Athiya Shetty? Photograph: Courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

 

Samantha

Samantha Akkineni's dhoti sari with a cropped top is a refreshing twist you need to try! Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

 

Tamanaah

Minimal is the key. Get inspired by Tamannaah Bhatia, who looked like a vision in white in this Tarun Tahiliani sari with a black border. Photograph: Courtesy Sanjana Batra/Instagram

 

Shilpa Shetty

Have a stunning figure to flaunt? Then this look is meant for you. Photograph: Courtesy Sanjana Batra/Instagram

 

Sonakshi Sinha

Sheer has never gone out of fashion. Take a cue from Sonakshi Sinha how to look graceful and elegant in a see-through sari with dainty pearls on organza. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor gives us lessons on how to go down the traditional route and rocked monochrome separates by Shantanu & Nikhil. Photograph: Courtesy Anisha Jain/Instagram
Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
 

