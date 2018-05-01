CelebInspiration: How to add a contemporary twist to your sari

Last updated on: May 01, 2018 11:07 IST

One look at these pics and you'll fall in love with the sari once again!

Not a huge fan of experimentation? Then Kangana Ranaut shows you how to do it right in a Sabyasachi kanjeevaram sari. Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Dare to wear a sari with a jacket like Madhuri Dixit Nene? Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Why go down the traditional route when you can have fun with your sari like Athiya Shetty? Photograph: Courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Samantha Akkineni's dhoti sari with a cropped top is a refreshing twist you need to try! Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Minimal is the key. Get inspired by Tamannaah Bhatia, who looked like a vision in white in this Tarun Tahiliani sari with a black border. Photograph: Courtesy Sanjana Batra/Instagram

Have a stunning figure to flaunt? Then this look is meant for you. Photograph: Courtesy Sanjana Batra/Instagram

Sheer has never gone out of fashion. Take a cue from Sonakshi Sinha how to look graceful and elegant in a see-through sari with dainty pearls on organza. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com