CelebInspiration: How to add a contemporary twist to your sari

One look at these pics and you'll fall in love with the sari once again!
Not a huge fan of experimentation? Then Kangana Ranaut shows you how to do it right in a Sabyasachi kanjeevaram sari. Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram
Dare to wear a sari with a jacket like Madhuri Dixit Nene? Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram
Why go down the traditional route when you can have fun with your sari like Athiya Shetty? Photograph: Courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram
Samantha Akkineni's dhoti sari with a cropped top is a refreshing twist you need to try! Photograph: Courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram
Minimal is the key. Get inspired by Tamannaah Bhatia, who looked like a vision in white in this Tarun Tahiliani sari with a black border. Photograph: Courtesy Sanjana Batra/Instagram
Have a stunning figure to flaunt? Then this look is meant for you. Photograph: Courtesy Sanjana Batra/Instagram
Sheer has never gone out of fashion. Take a cue from Sonakshi Sinha how to look graceful and elegant in a see-through sari with dainty pearls on organza. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Mira Kapoor gives us lessons on how to go down the traditional route and rocked monochrome separates by Shantanu & Nikhil. Photograph: Courtesy Anisha Jain/Instagram
