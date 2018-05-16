Cannes2018: Did you see Kendall Jenner's naked dress?

The Victoria's Secret model took her risque wardrobe a notch higher and won fashion on the Cannes red carpet.
Kendall Jenner surely knows how to rock the naked look.
The 22-year-old model attended the 71st Cannes Film Festival in a sheer gown flaunting her assets and making a head-turning appearance.
However, she was not the only one who embraced a daring look on the red carpet.
Presenting some jaw-dropping looks from Cannes.
Kendall Jenner opted for a white see-through Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress, which she accessorised with Chopard jewels. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell graced the red carpet in a daring mesh dress as she flaunted her enviable figure. Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Bella Hadid went backless in this silver halter-neck mermaid gown, which gave fans a glimpse of her side boob every time she twirled on the red carpet. Photograph: Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images
Better from the back? Alessandra Ambrosio made a dramatic appearance on the red carpet in a black embroidered gown. Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
The structured dress just found a new meaning thanks to Anja Rubik. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Daphne Groeneveld stormed the red carpet in a provocative sequinned dress. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Irina Shayk's thigh-high slit dress is definitely not for the faint-hearted. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Indian model Neelam Gill put her fashion foot forward in a blue gown with a silver bow. Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images
Sheer is the new black. Joining Kendall Jenner in her free-the-nipple movement is Daria Strokous, who kept it pretty in sheer. Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
