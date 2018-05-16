rediff.com

#Cannes2018: Did you see Kendall Jenner's naked dress?

#Cannes2018: Did you see Kendall Jenner's naked dress?

Last updated on: May 16, 2018 11:19 IST

The Victoria's Secret model took her risque wardrobe a notch higher and won fashion on the Cannes red carpet.

Kendall Jenner surely knows how to rock the naked look. 

The 22-year-old model attended the 71st Cannes Film Festival in a sheer gown flaunting her assets and making a head-turning appearance. 

However, she was not the only one who embraced a daring look on the red carpet. 

Presenting some jaw-dropping looks from Cannes. 

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner opted for a white see-through Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress, which she accessorised with Chopard jewels. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell graced the red carpet in a daring mesh dress as she flaunted her enviable figure. Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid went backless in this silver halter-neck mermaid gown, which gave fans a glimpse of her side boob every time she twirled on the red carpet. Photograph: Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Better from the back? Alessandra Ambrosio made a dramatic appearance on the red carpet in a black embroidered gown. Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Cannes

The structured dress just found a new meaning thanks to Anja Rubik. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Cannes

Daphne Groeneveld stormed the red carpet in a provocative sequinned dress. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Irina

Irina Shayk's thigh-high slit dress is definitely not for the faint-hearted. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Neelam Gill

Indian model Neelam Gill put her fashion foot forward in a blue gown with a silver bow. Photograph: John Phillips/Getty Images

Cannes

Sheer is the new black. Joining Kendall Jenner in her free-the-nipple movement is Daria Strokous, who kept it pretty in sheer. Photograph: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Kendall

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Getty Images, Kendall Jenner, Pascal Le, Cannes, Vittorio Zunino
 

