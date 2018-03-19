Last updated on: March 19, 2018 15:27 IST

After going through years of body shaming, this Victoria's Secret model decided to embrace her flaws and accept her body.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Bridget Malcolm/Instagram

Bridget Malcolm has announced that she has stopped dieting and obsessing over her weight in order to make peace with her body.

After 12 years of restricting her food and working out intensely in a bid to 'tone up' for the sake of her career, the Victoria's Secret model made a promise to herself.

'It was time to make peace with my body,' she wrote on her blog.

'I threw away my scales, my measuring tape and my body checking.

'I threw away all my clothes from when I was at my smallest.

'I deleted all the gym selfies from my instagram, and all of the progress shots from my phone,' she explained.

According to The Independent, she has now rethought her entire approach to diet and exercise.

Malcom revealed how she has started taking a more relaxed approach to her fitness regime adding that she doesn't want to waste any more time worrying about her already-slim figure.

'I wish I had discovered it sooner -- but it's better late than never. I have gained weight and I don't care about it. My life is so much more than my jean size,' wrote the model.

She further said, 'I am setting myself free slowly.'

Basically, she wanted no point of reference any more of a time when she was smaller, or larger.

Scroll down to take a look at some of her Instagram posts where she reveals the horror and body shaming she was subject too...

'This photo was taken a few days before my first anxiety attack, and a few months before the story told in my blog post.

'I was terrified I was gaining weight in this picture. I thought my arms were fat. But it was that first anxiety attack that woke me up, and forced me to start my journey towards health.

'Out of the problem precipitates the solution. The story today set me back a couple of months in my recovery.

'I truly hope that the women involved in my story find their peace. I can't imagine how much pain you must be in to set out to hurt and shame another young person like that.

'You never know the story behind someone’s eyes. So we should always love and respect.'

'To everyone who has supported me in my decision to be honest about my body struggles, thank you.

'I am completely overwhelmed by all your love -- and I try to respond to all your messages.

'Today make the choice to love the body you inhabit, and take back your strength, because you are always enough.

'This photo was taken at the end of being in eight different countries in three weeks (two trips to Australia from Europe included).

'All that travel had me gaining weight and I was so anxious about it.

'Luckily the shoot was easy, loving and fun -- but I cried myself to sleep that night, I was so terrified at going back to NYC 'fat' and having to face my clients and agency.

'This girl is not fat.

'I remember around when this photo was taken, I had been told that I needed to lose weight. Not for the first time and not for the last time.

'Always fun trying to act like you're confident and happy in swimwear when you're at war with your body,' she captioned this pic.