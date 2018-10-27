Brides-to-be! Soha just wore the lehenga of your dreams

October 27, 2018 11:27 IST

Soha Ali Khan turned showstopper for Jigar and Nikita's Bindani at The Wedding Junction Show, which took place at Mumbai's Jio Garden.

The collection titled 'The Celestial Glow' featured some breathtaking bridal emsembles.

Sticking to the traditional bridal colours, the designers opted for relaxed yet fashionable silhouettes.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Here comes the bride! Draped in a pastel shade of pink, Soha looked stunning in this lehenga with intricate embroidery.

With a red dupatta worn over her head, and a gorgeous smile on her face, Soha charmed all.

Stunning isn't she?

Don't miss the lovely earrings and necklace that adds a hint of elegance.

While the collection tried to stick to the traditional colours, the designers also played around with grey.

Yet another traditional but stunning look.

The model wore minimal make up and accessories, letting the clothes do the talking.

A model showcases a white creation with floral embroidery.

The designers step on stage with their showstopper and muse.