Behati Prinsloo shares adorable pic of baby Geo

June 18, 2018 12:12 IST

The Victoria's Secret model shared an adorable first glimpse of her and Adam Levine's newborn.

Behati and Adam. Photographs: Courtesy Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

On the occasion of Father's Day, Behati Prinsloo posted a picture of the Maroon 5 frontman cradling baby Gio in his arms.

'My first baby holding OUR second baby.....,' Prinsloo wrote.

'Our girls are so lucky to call you dad and I'm so lucky to have you as a husband a lover and a friend. We love you. Life is better with you.'

She further gave a shoutout to her own father.'To my dad, thank you for being the best example to show me what I would want in a husband and father one day,' she continued.

'The way you look at mom is the way Adam looks at me, thank you for being the best dad EVER.'

Levine and Prinsloo welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Geo Grace Levine in February.

They are already parents to a one-year-old daughter, Dusty Rose, below.

The 28-year-old announced in September that she was expecting another child by posting a bikini photo on Instagram that said 'ROUND 2' in the caption.